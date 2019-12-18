-$0.03 EPS Expected for HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) This Quarter

Analysts expect HighPoint Resources Corp (NYSE:HPR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for HighPoint Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is ($0.02). HighPoint Resources reported earnings per share of $0.01 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HighPoint Resources will report full-year earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.12). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.12) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.03). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HighPoint Resources.

HighPoint Resources (NYSE:HPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. HighPoint Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a net margin of 29.34%. The firm had revenue of $121.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HPR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HighPoint Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded HighPoint Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

NYSE HPR traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $1.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,405,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,249,124. HighPoint Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $303.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.33 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.24 and its 200 day moving average is $1.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 9,280,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in HighPoint Resources by 99.2% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 66,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 33,290 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in HighPoint Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 13.4% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,027,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of HighPoint Resources by 244.6% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 124,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 88,501 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

HighPoint Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the Denver Julesburg Basin in Colorado's eastern plains and parts of southeastern Wyoming.

