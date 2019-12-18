$0.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.02. Primo Water posted earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full-year earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.41. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Primo Water.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $86.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.78 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 1.29%.

PRMW has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities began coverage on Primo Water in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital cut shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primo Water has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PRMW traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.34. The company had a trading volume of 273,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,909. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $16.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average is $12.11. The company has a market cap of $418.25 million, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a PEG ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRMW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 176.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Primo Water in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primo Water during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Primo Water by 26,645.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

