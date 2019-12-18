$0.22 EPS Expected for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) (NYSE:BRG) will report $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.21 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) reported earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) will report full-year earnings of $0.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $0.93. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN).

Shares of BRG traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.69. 115,724 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,424. The stock has a market capitalization of $264.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 190.80, a current ratio of 190.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.62. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A has a 12-month low of $8.62 and a 12-month high of $12.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.92.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.28%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc Class A (NYSEAMERICAN) Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

