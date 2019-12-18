$0.33 EPS Expected for Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT Inc (NYSE:APLE) will announce earnings per share of $0.33 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Apple Hospitality REIT reported earnings per share of $0.36 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Apple Hospitality REIT.

Get Apple Hospitality REIT alerts:

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a net margin of 14.20% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The company had revenue of $331.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on APLE shares. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.75.

Shares of NYSE APLE traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,287,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,216,140. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.95. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $13.81 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

In other Apple Hospitality REIT news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.26 per share, with a total value of $81,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 10,138,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,857,083.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,000 shares of company stock worth $113,470. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 159.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 113.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 72.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 180.5% in the third quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 4,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the third quarter worth about $67,000. 60.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, select-service hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 241 hotels with more than 30,800 guest rooms located in 88 markets throughout 34 states.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple Hospitality REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.