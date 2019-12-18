$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.89 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for CONMED’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $0.89. CONMED reported earnings per share of $0.73 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year earnings of $2.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.03 to $3.11. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 3.15%. CONMED’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on CNMD. Piper Jaffray Companies raised CONMED from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CONMED in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised CONMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub cut CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.50.

In other news, EVP Peter K. Shagory sold 1,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.34, for a total transaction of $198,998.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,469 shares in the company, valued at $379,300.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John Jed Kennedy sold 11,354 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.01, for a total value of $1,294,469.54. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNMD. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,824 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its stake in CONMED by 7.7% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 3,861 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 40,289 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in CONMED during the second quarter valued at $31,000.

CONMED stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.01. The stock had a trading volume of 166,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,292. CONMED has a one year low of $56.90 and a one year high of $116.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $111.55 and its 200 day moving average is $96.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.70%.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

