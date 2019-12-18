$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) to announce sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for ON Semiconductor’s earnings. ON Semiconductor reported sales of $1.50 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.62 billion to $5.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow ON Semiconductor.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 21.95% and a net margin of 5.71%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 EPS.

ON has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, December 9th. B. Riley set a $28.00 price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $21.00 to $24.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.04.

NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, reaching $23.63. 4,132,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,174,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. ON Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $23.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.77.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 2,457 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.95, for a total transaction of $51,474.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,853 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,720.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO William A. Schromm sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 706,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,247,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,548 shares of company stock valued at $1,899,235 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 19.4% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,912,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 6,008,620 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 11,983,810 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $230,209,000 after acquiring an additional 547,060 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,028,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $202,674,000 after acquiring an additional 537,400 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 185.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,706,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 9.4% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,288,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,680,000 after acquiring an additional 368,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

