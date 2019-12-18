$1.73 Billion in Sales Expected for Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) will announce sales of $1.73 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.72 billion and the highest is $1.74 billion. Michaels Companies reported sales of $1.79 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full-year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.07 billion to $5.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.13 billion to $5.31 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Michaels Companies had a net margin of 5.30% and a negative return on equity of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MIK shares. BidaskClub lowered Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $6.00 target price on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stephens downgraded Michaels Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price target on Michaels Companies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target (down from $5.00) on shares of Michaels Companies in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Michaels Companies stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 163,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,083,569. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.10. Michaels Companies has a 12-month low of $4.96 and a 12-month high of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $947.53 million, a PE ratio of 2.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Michaels Companies by 1,946.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Michaels Companies by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $132,000.

Michaels Companies Company Profile

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

