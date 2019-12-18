$157.17 Million in Sales Expected for Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Novanta Inc (NASDAQ:NOVT) will announce $157.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Novanta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $156.75 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.59 million. Novanta posted sales of $156.18 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novanta will report full-year sales of $623.56 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $623.14 million to $623.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $663.59 million, with estimates ranging from $661.94 million to $665.23 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Novanta.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Novanta had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Novanta’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th.

Shares of NOVT traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,876. The company has a fifty day moving average of $87.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.88. Novanta has a twelve month low of $57.07 and a twelve month high of $96.31. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

In related news, Director Stephen W. Bershad sold 400,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.28, for a total transaction of $34,912,000.00. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Novanta by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,090,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,432,000 after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Novanta by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,272,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $214,293,000 after buying an additional 64,655 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 806,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,912,000 after buying an additional 107,220 shares during the last quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 709,703 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,997,000 after buying an additional 8,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Novanta by 2,775.1% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 708,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,821,000 after buying an additional 683,953 shares during the last quarter. 88.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. The company's Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial material processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

