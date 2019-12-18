$17.10 Million in Sales Expected for Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) to post $17.10 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Oxford Immunotec Global’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.73 million and the highest is $17.37 million. Oxford Immunotec Global reported sales of $15.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Oxford Immunotec Global will report full-year sales of $72.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $72.32 million to $72.97 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $82.00 million, with estimates ranging from $81.01 million to $83.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Oxford Immunotec Global.

Oxford Immunotec Global (NASDAQ:OXFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.09. Oxford Immunotec Global had a net margin of 199.21% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $21.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $20.00 price target on Oxford Immunotec Global and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Oxford Immunotec Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Immunotec Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

OXFD traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.81. 62,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,353. The company has a current ratio of 13.24, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.79. Oxford Immunotec Global has a twelve month low of $11.88 and a twelve month high of $18.60. The firm has a market cap of $435.05 million, a PE ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 0.48.

In related news, CEO Peter Wrighton-Smith sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total value of $486,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,774,460.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Sandberg sold 3,000 shares of Oxford Immunotec Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total value of $49,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $834,050. 4.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 3,140,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,211,000 after acquiring an additional 396,868 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 17.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,315,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after acquiring an additional 197,364 shares during the period. Endurant Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Oxford Immunotec Global by 57.2% during the third quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 989,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,454,000 after acquiring an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 4.4% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 812,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,507,000 after purchasing an additional 34,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oxford Immunotec Global by 25.4% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 795,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,948,000 after purchasing an additional 160,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Oxford Immunotec Global Company Profile

Oxford Immunotec Global PLC, a diagnostics company, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary tests for immunology and infectious diseases in the United States. It develops its products using its T-SPOT technology platform, which enables the measurement of responses of specific immune cells to inform the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of patients with immune-regulated conditions.

