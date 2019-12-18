$222.62 Million in Sales Expected for New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect New Residential Investment Corp (NYSE:NRZ) to announce sales of $222.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $221.26 million and the highest is $223.30 million. New Residential Investment posted sales of $266.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Residential Investment will report full year sales of $843.56 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $839.60 million to $851.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $887.15 million, with estimates ranging from $786.20 million to $983.85 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for New Residential Investment.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $202.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.21 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 19.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS.

NRZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Compass Point initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on New Residential Investment in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley set a $18.50 price target on New Residential Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded New Residential Investment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Residential Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.14.

In other New Residential Investment news, Director Robert Mcginnis purchased 4,500 shares of New Residential Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.73 per share, for a total transaction of $70,785.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 61,243 shares in the company, valued at $963,352.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 40,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 23,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 47,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NRZ traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $16.23. The company had a trading volume of 6,306,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,708,440. The firm has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.29. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $13.63 and a 52-week high of $17.34.

About New Residential Investment

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Servicing and Originations, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

