22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,823,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,077 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.06.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.
22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.
22nd Century Group Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII)
22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.
