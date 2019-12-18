22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of 22nd Century Group Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 4,823,363 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 219% from the previous session’s volume of 1,512,077 shares.The stock last traded at $1.12 and had previously closed at $1.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 22nd Century Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 12th.

22nd Century Group (NYSEAMERICAN:XXII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XXII. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 22nd Century Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 82.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,841 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9,391 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 129.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 36,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,529 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of 22nd Century Group by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the last quarter.

22nd Century Group Company Profile

22nd Century Group, Inc, a plant biotechnology company, provides technology that allows increasing or decreasing the level of nicotine and other nicotinic alkaloids in tobacco plants, and cannabinoids in hemp/cannabis plants through genetic engineering and plant breeding. It offers premium cigarettes under the RED SUN and MAGIC brands; and SPECTRUM research cigarettes for use in independent clinical studies.

