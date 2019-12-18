360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of 360 Capital Group stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$1.10 ($0.78). 117,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 million and a PE ratio of 157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a current ratio of 248.39. 360 Capital Group has a one year low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a one year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.08.

360 Capital Group Company Profile

360 Capital Group is an ASX-listed, alternative asset investment and funds management group concentrating on strategic investment and active investment management of alternative assets. The Group actively invests in real estate debt and equity and is expanding its investment universe into public and private equity as well as investing in credit strategies.

