360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) Announces $0.01 Interim Dividend

360 Capital Group Ltd (ASX:TGP) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of 360 Capital Group stock traded down A$0.01 ($0.01) on Wednesday, reaching A$1.10 ($0.78). 117,945 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $253.96 million and a PE ratio of 157.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a quick ratio of 248.03 and a current ratio of 248.39. 360 Capital Group has a one year low of A$0.95 ($0.67) and a one year high of A$1.20 ($0.85). The firm’s 50 day moving average is A$1.13 and its 200-day moving average is A$1.08.
360 Capital Group Company Profile
