$534.55 Million in Sales Expected for ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) will announce sales of $534.55 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $524.50 million to $541.00 million. ACCO Brands reported sales of $529.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full year sales of $1.95 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.96 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $505.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.63 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS.

ACCO has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised ACCO Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine cut ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ACCO Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ACCO Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director Robert J. Keller sold 121,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total transaction of $1,106,854.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 355,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,441.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCO. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in ACCO Brands by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ACCO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.59. 329,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,465. The company has a market capitalization of $928.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ACCO Brands has a 52-week low of $6.07 and a 52-week high of $10.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.97.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is a boost from ACCO Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 27th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.81%.

ACCO Brands Company Profile

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, janitorial supplies, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines, as well as related consumable supplies; writing instruments; stapling and punching products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others used in schools, homes, and businesses.

