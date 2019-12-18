$645.23 Million in Sales Expected for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $645.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $657.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $637.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $645.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $2.53 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.62 billion to $2.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $632.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.44 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nasdaq currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.44.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.00. The company had a trading volume of 700,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,560. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.76. The stock has a market cap of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $75.49 and a 1-year high of $106.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 1,777.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 163,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,282,000 after acquiring an additional 155,165 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 41.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 46,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,653,000 after acquiring an additional 13,712 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $352,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at $3,833,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 7.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 39,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,931,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.41% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

