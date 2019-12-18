888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

888 Holdings Public Limited (LON:888) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 211.33 ($2.78).

Several research firms have issued reports on 888. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 Holdings Public in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Shares of 888 Holdings Public stock remained flat at $GBX 155 ($2.04) during trading on Wednesday. 676,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 769,800. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. 888 Holdings Public has a 1-year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 188.20 ($2.48). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 156.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.90 million and a P/E ratio of 9.69.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

