$93.76 Million in Sales Expected for Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Customers Bancorp Inc (NYSE:CUBI) to post $93.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Customers Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $93.00 million to $94.52 million. Customers Bancorp reported sales of $81.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Customers Bancorp will report full-year sales of $345.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $342.59 million to $349.36 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $384.85 million, with estimates ranging from $374.90 million to $394.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Customers Bancorp.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $99.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.36 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 9.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Customers Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.69.

In other Customers Bancorp news, insider James T. Collins sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $32,157.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,422,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 338.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 640,090 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 494,195 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 426,630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after acquiring an additional 199,732 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 199,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 119,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 463.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 129,926 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after acquiring an additional 106,859 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Customers Bancorp stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.21. 150,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,462. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.93 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06. The stock has a market cap of $747.30 million, a PE ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09. Customers Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.72 and a 12 month high of $25.72.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to small and middle market businesses, not-for-profits, and consumers. The company operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Customers Bancorp (CUBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.