ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) Issues FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.90-2.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.10.

ABM Industries stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 394,390. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. ABM Industries has a 52-week low of $26.43 and a 52-week high of $42.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90 and a beta of 0.63.

Get ABM Industries alerts:

ABM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $38.00 price target on ABM Industries and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Maxim Group set a $50.00 price objective on shares of ABM Industries and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of ABM Industries from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.61.

In other ABM Industries news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have sold 4,800 shares of company stock valued at $182,400 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

Read More: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for ABM Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABM Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.