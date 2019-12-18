Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.31

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.28, but opened at $0.31. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.38, with a volume of 5,224,394 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.00.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.28 and its 200 day moving average is $0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.99 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,200 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 420,266 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 157,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

