Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Shares Up 6.3%

Afya Limited (NASDAQ:AFYA) shares shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $28.71 and last traded at $27.99, 215,985 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 18% from the average session volume of 262,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.34.

A number of brokerages have commented on AFYA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Afya from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Afya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Afya in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Afya presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.37.

Get Afya alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. bought a new position in Afya during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,961,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $749,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,760,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Afya in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $639,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Afya during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Afya Company Profile (NASDAQ:AFYA)

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

Read More: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Afya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Afya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.