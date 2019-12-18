Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

Aggreko (OTCMKTS:ARGKF) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aggreko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aggreko has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Aggreko stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.90. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.02. Aggreko has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $11.30.

Aggreko Plc supplies modular, mobile power, heating, cooling, and related services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Rental Solutions, Power Solutions Industrial, and Power Solutions Utility. It offers power generation products, including diesel generators, G3+ generators, and gas generators, as well as Solar-diesel hybrid power plants; cooling systems, such as cooling towers, chillers, heat exchangers, and air handlers and conditioners; and desiccant and refrigerated dehumidifiers to prevent metal corrosion, aid processes, preserve equipment on cold stacked offshore rigs, reduce mold and mildew growth during production processes, and dry out water-damaged buildings, as well as to reduce drying times for concrete, insulation, and fireproofing.

