AidCoin Price Reaches $0.0079 (AID)

AidCoin (CURRENCY:AID) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One AidCoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000120 BTC on exchanges including Upbit, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Bancor Network. Over the last week, AidCoin has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. AidCoin has a total market cap of $362,061.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of AidCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015088 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00188228 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.01220107 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00026524 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00119645 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

AidCoin Token Profile

AidCoin’s launch date was November 2nd, 2017. AidCoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,647,599 tokens. AidCoin’s official message board is medium.com/aidcoin . AidCoin’s official Twitter account is @aid_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . AidCoin’s official website is www.aidcoin.co . The Reddit community for AidCoin is /r/AidCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling AidCoin

AidCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Ethfinex, Bittrex and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AidCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AidCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AidCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

