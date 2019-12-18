Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akero Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on developing transformational treatments for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and other serious metabolic disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of AKR-001, for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, which are in clinical stage. Akero Therapeutics Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,048. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.76. Akero Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.06 and a 12-month high of $30.30.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.13). Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.95 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKRO. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $14,704,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,578,000. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,139,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in Akero Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,597,000. Finally, Hillhouse Capital Management LTD. bought a new stake in Akero Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,698,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.63% of the company’s stock.

About Akero Therapeutics

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of transformative treatments for serious metabolic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its lead product candidate is AKR-001, which completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis disease.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Akero Therapeutics (AKRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.