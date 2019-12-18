AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.05

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.05 and traded as low as $1.00. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at $1.02, with a volume of 12,281 shares trading hands.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$3.00 to C$2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.23. The firm has a market cap of $42.89 million and a PE ratio of -2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$1.12 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.05.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

