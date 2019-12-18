Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 13.6% This Week

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded up 9.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for approximately $0.25 or 0.00003419 BTC on major exchanges including CoinEx, BitMax and Hotbit. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 13.6% lower against the dollar. Algorand has a market capitalization of $116.66 million and $64.49 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand Coin Profile

Algorand’s total supply is 3,007,184,948 coins and its circulating supply is 475,913,105 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation

Algorand Coin Trading

Algorand can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, CoinEx and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

