Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) Shares Up 6.7%

Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCMKTS:WTER)’s stock price shot up 6.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.14 and last traded at $1.12, 350,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 480,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.05.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WTER. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alkaline Water from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 target price on Alkaline Water and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.60.

Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.50 million. Alkaline Water had a negative net margin of 22.16% and a negative return on equity of 263.88%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Alkaline Water by 33.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 7,585 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Alkaline Water during the second quarter worth about $104,000.

About Alkaline Water (OTCMKTS:WTER)

The Alkaline Water Company Inc produces, distributes, and markets bottled alkaline water in the United States. The company offers bottled alkaline water in various volumes under the Alkaline88 trade name. It sells its products through brokers and distributors to retailers, such as convenience stores, natural food products stores, large ethnic markets, and national retailers.

