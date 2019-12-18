Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Alkermes Plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ALKS shares. Morgan Stanley raised Alkermes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Alkermes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen set a $34.00 price target on Alkermes and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th.

ALKS traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.55. 1,737,295 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,757. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.08. Alkermes has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -293.57 and a beta of 1.77.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.17. Alkermes had a negative return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 18.71%. The firm had revenue of $255.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Alkermes’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alkermes will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $1,950,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 816,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,920,443.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard F. Pops sold 69,795 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.81, for a total value of $1,382,638.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 786,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,575,176.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,795 shares of company stock worth $6,275,839 in the last ninety days. 4.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Man Group plc raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 119,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 257,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 168,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 91,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Alkermes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in various therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company's marketed products include ARISTADA (aripiprazole lauroxil), an extended-release intramuscular injectable suspension for the treatment of schizophrenia; VIVITROL (naltrexone for extended-release injectable suspension) for the treatment of alcohol and opioid dependence; RISPERDAL CONSTA for the treatment of schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder; INVEGA SUSTENNA for the treatment of schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder; XEPLION, INVEGA TRINZA, and TREVICTA for treating schizophrenia; and AMPYRA (dalfampridine)/FAMPYRA (fampridine) to enhance walking in adults with multiple sclerosis (MS) who have walking disability.

