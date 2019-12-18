Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $176.45.

AGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 target price (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGN. Court Place Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $218,000. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Allergan by 2.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 221,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,031,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Allergan during the second quarter worth about $1,392,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Allergan by 4.1% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,144,000 after acquiring an additional 4,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

AGN traded up $0.51 on Tuesday, reaching $190.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,299,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,327. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $190.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $183.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.26. The company has a market cap of $61.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. Allergan had a negative net margin of 58.50% and a positive return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Allergan will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Allergan’s payout ratio is presently 17.74%.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

