AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd (NYSE:AWF) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.02

AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:AWF)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.02 and traded as low as $11.97. AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 18,809 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.87.

Get AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWF. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the third quarter valued at $86,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd during the second quarter valued at $206,000. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 32.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,803 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd by 5.4% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 22,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. 21.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in lower-rated corporate debt securities and government bonds. It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

Further Reading: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Global Hgh Incm Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.