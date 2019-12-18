Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $155.00 at Piper Jaffray Companies

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target boosted by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Piper Jaffray Companies’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.99% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $116.00 price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.47.

Shares of ALNY stock traded down $3.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,356,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 812,508. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $60.27 and a 12 month high of $125.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.52. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.46.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.88% and a negative net margin of 485.73%. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.56) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, Director Marsha Fanucci sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,000,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 206,773 shares of company stock valued at $18,988,930 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 217,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 63,166 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 29.3% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 197,388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,874,000 after purchasing an additional 44,701 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 173,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 596,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,006,000 after purchasing an additional 40,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

