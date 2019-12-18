Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Altaba Inc (NASDAQ:AABA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Altaba from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Altaba from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Altaba from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 21st.

Get Altaba alerts:

Shares of AABA stock remained flat at $$19.63 during trading hours on Tuesday. 97,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,611,811. Altaba has a twelve month low of $19.25 and a twelve month high of $79.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AABA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 2,446.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,786,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,079,000 after acquiring an additional 12,284,229 shares during the period. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 108.3% during the third quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,500,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500,000 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 53.2% during the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 16,247,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,087,000 after acquiring an additional 5,639,995 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Altaba by 120.9% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,297,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541,870 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Altaba during the second quarter worth about $229,126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

Altaba Company Profile

Altaba Inc operates as a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company in the United States. Its assets consist primarily of equity investments, short-term debt investments, and cash. The company was formerly known as Yahoo! Inc and changed its name to Altaba Inc in June 2017. Altaba Inc was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Altaba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altaba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.