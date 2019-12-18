American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.1375 per share by the apparel retailer on Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%.

American Eagle Outfitters has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. American Eagle Outfitters has a payout ratio of 35.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect American Eagle Outfitters to earn $1.49 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

AEO traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $14.71. The company had a trading volume of 135,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,398,791. American Eagle Outfitters has a one year low of $13.66 and a one year high of $24.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. ValuEngine raised shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. DA Davidson began coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $22.00 price target on American Eagle Outfitters and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.64.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

