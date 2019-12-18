Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) will post sales of $80.28 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $81.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $89.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $319.24 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $316.80 million to $320.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $352.83 million, with estimates ranging from $339.80 million to $363.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMPH shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.05.

NASDAQ:AMPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. The stock had a trading volume of 98,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,583. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $16.71 and a 1-year high of $25.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.70 million, a P/E ratio of 92.24 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, General Counsel Jason B. Shandell sold 7,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $156,488.80. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 147,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,136,235.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $185,814. Insiders own 30.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 63,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 108,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 64,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 51.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.

