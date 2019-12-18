Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Equities research analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.39. SPX Flow posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,877. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

About SPX Flow

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

Further Reading: Call Option

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SPX Flow (FLOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW)

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Flow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX Flow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.