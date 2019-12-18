Analysts Anticipate SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to Announce $0.51 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SPX Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) to post $0.51 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SPX Flow’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the lowest is $0.39. SPX Flow posted earnings per share of $0.66 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that SPX Flow will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.91. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.61 to $2.21. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow SPX Flow.

SPX Flow (NYSE:FLOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.12. SPX Flow had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $383.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on SPX Flow from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SPX Flow from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded SPX Flow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays set a $40.00 price objective on SPX Flow and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SPX Flow from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.75.

NYSE:FLOW traded down $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $47.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 233,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,877. SPX Flow has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 573.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPX Flow by 390.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 780 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPX Flow in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

SPX FLOW, Inc provides various engineered solutions worldwide. It operates in three segments: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers mixing, drying, evaporation, and separation systems and components; heat exchangers, and reciprocating and centrifugal pump technologies; and turn-key systems primarily under the Anhydro, APV, Bran+Luebbe, Gerstenberg Schroeder, LIGHTNIN, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

