Analysts Expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.33 Billion

Analysts expect Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) to post sales of $7.33 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.22 billion to $7.63 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise reported sales of $7.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full-year sales of $29.23 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.96 billion to $29.47 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $29.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.10 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.41 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Sunday, November 24th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.60.

HPE traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $15.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,874,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,823,017. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.57. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.09 and a fifty-two week high of $17.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This is an increase from Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.12%.

In related news, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 9,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $147,154.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,183.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff T. Ricci sold 20,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $347,973.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 566,171 shares of company stock valued at $9,062,780. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth $46,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 146.5% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $5,436,000. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 2,378,107 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,076,000 after acquiring an additional 101,375 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

