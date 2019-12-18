Analysts Expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to Post $0.84 EPS

Equities research analysts expect SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for SEI Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.83 and the highest is $0.84. SEI Investments reported earnings of $0.73 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that SEI Investments will report full-year earnings of $3.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.23 to $3.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.60. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SEI Investments.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 29.77%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

SEIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of SEI Investments from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $2,097,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,231,012. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total transaction of $5,575,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,801,713 shares in the company, valued at $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,524,918 in the last ninety days. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in SEI Investments by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,591,000 after buying an additional 109,435 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $31,440,000 after purchasing an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 211,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $12,543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 412,167 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $24,423,000 after purchasing an additional 8,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEI Investments stock traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 20,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 610,863. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.62. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $42.27 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.59, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.02%.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

