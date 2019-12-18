Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for United Internet (UTDI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for United Internet (ETR: UTDI):

12/17/2019 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/11/2019 – United Internet was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/5/2019 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/3/2019 – United Internet was given a new €52.80 ($61.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/18/2019 – United Internet was given a new €52.80 ($61.40) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2019 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – United Internet was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – United Internet was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/13/2019 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/12/2019 – United Internet was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – United Internet was given a new €39.00 ($45.35) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2019 – United Internet was given a new €51.50 ($59.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2019 – United Internet was given a new €40.00 ($46.51) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – United Internet was given a new €29.00 ($33.72) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/4/2019 – United Internet was given a new €35.00 ($40.70) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – United Internet was given a new €34.00 ($39.53) price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2019 – United Internet was given a new €51.50 ($59.88) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2019 – United Internet was given a new €31.00 ($36.05) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – United Internet was given a new €32.00 ($37.21) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/28/2019 – United Internet was given a new €48.00 ($55.81) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/25/2019 – United Internet had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/25/2019 – United Internet was given a new €37.00 ($43.02) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

United Internet stock traded down €0.46 ($0.53) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €29.16 ($33.91). 428,798 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of €29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €30.28. United Internet AG has a 12 month low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 12 month high of €40.42 ($47.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

