Analysts Set Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) PT at $21.22

Bloomin’ Brands Inc (NASDAQ:BLMN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BLMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bloomin’ Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank cut shares of Bloomin’ Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

NASDAQ BLMN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.14. 953,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,478,611. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.62. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52-week low of $15.12 and a 52-week high of $24.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.34.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $967.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.04 million. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 89.62% and a net margin of 2.75%. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. This is a boost from Bloomin’ Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. Bloomin’ Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bloomin’ Brands by 91.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,314,548 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $270,689,000 after purchasing an additional 6,842,170 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 4.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,715,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,452,000 after purchasing an additional 587,697 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 6.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,851,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,931,000 after purchasing an additional 178,191 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the second quarter valued at $33,037,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 5.3% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543,479 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,219,000 after purchasing an additional 77,204 shares during the period. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill, an upscale casual seafood restaurant; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.