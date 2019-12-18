Analysts Set Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) Target Price at $79.38

Dunkin Brands Group Inc (NASDAQ:DNKN) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $79.36.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dunkin Brands Group in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Dunkin Brands Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Dunkin Brands Group from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Dunkin Brands Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

In related news, CFO Katherine D. Jaspon sold 15,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.99, for a total transaction of $1,154,896.02. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DNKN. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Dunkin Brands Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,023,000. HS Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 45.6% during the second quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 906,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $72,199,000 after purchasing an additional 283,675 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 345.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 264,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,040,000 after purchasing an additional 204,784 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 75.6% during the second quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $64,981,000 after purchasing an additional 144,669 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Dunkin Brands Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 940,272 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,620,000 after purchasing an additional 124,314 shares during the period. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DNKN stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.94. 602,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 691,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.64 and its 200 day moving average is $78.75. Dunkin Brands Group has a twelve month low of $61.69 and a twelve month high of $84.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.42.

Dunkin Brands Group (NASDAQ:DNKN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.91 million. Dunkin Brands Group had a negative return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 17.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dunkin Brands Group will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Dunkin Brands Group’s payout ratio is 51.72%.

About Dunkin Brands Group

Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and licenses quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Dunkin' U.S., Dunkin' International, Baskin-Robbins International, Baskin-Robbins U.S., and U.S. Advertising Funds.

