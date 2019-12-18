Analysts Set Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) PT at $37.63

Shares of Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.63.

FSCT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Forescout Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $33.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $44.00 target price on shares of Forescout Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Forescout Technologies from $49.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In other Forescout Technologies news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $147,280.00. Also, CEO Michael Decesare sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $878,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 654,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,003,283.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,788,030 in the last ninety days. 13.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 30.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 40,146 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Forescout Technologies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 239,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,946,000 after buying an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in Forescout Technologies in the second quarter worth $20,434,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Forescout Technologies by 51.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 84,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 28,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 10.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 402,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 39,366 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FSCT stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $33.83. 30,603 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 595,851. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Forescout Technologies has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $46.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.57.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $91.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.99 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 101.79% and a negative net margin of 35.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Forescout Technologies will post -2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Forescout Technologies Company Profile

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

