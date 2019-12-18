Analysts Set Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) PT at $54.50

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.50.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Preferred Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Preferred Bank from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $59.17. 71,333 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,619. The firm has a market cap of $890.51 million, a P/E ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Preferred Bank has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.36.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.32. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 32.86%. The business had revenue of $43.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.22 million. Equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. Miles Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

