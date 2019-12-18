Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (NYSE:ANH)

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, January 29th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.6% per year over the last three years. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a dividend payout ratio of 93.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline.

Shares of Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,755. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.56. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit has a fifty-two week low of $3.05 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55. The firm has a market cap of $358.33 million, a P/E ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 47.74 and a quick ratio of 47.74.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corp Reit (NYSE:ANH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of ($14.23) million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert Craig Davis bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $39,225.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,046,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation.

