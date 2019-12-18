Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) Trading Down 3%

Aquila Services Group PLC (LON:AQSG)’s stock price traded down 3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 31.50 ($0.41) and last traded at GBX 32.50 ($0.43), 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 3,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 33.50 ($0.44).

The company has a market cap of $11.92 million and a P/E ratio of 27.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 33.47 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.42.

Aquila Services Group (LON:AQSG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported GBX 0.55 ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be paid a GBX 0.30 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. Aquila Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.83%.

Aquila Services Group Company Profile (LON:AQSG)

Aquila Services Group plc provides financing and management consultancy advice to housing associations, local authorities, government agencies, and other non-profit organizations in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Consultancy, Interim Management, and Treasury Management segments.

