Arcblock (ABT) Trading Down 2.6% This Week

Arcblock (CURRENCY:ABT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Arcblock token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00001832 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Huobi, LBank and Bithumb. Arcblock has a market capitalization of $12.09 million and approximately $6.89 million worth of Arcblock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Arcblock has traded 2.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002779 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014954 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00188419 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.85 or 0.01222556 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0450 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00027026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00121203 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Arcblock Token Profile

Arcblock launched on January 6th, 2018. Arcblock’s total supply is 186,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 98,554,305 tokens. Arcblock’s official website is www.arcblock.io . Arcblock’s official Twitter account is @ArcBlock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Arcblock is /r/arcblock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Arcblock

Arcblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi, Gate.io, DDEX, Cobinhood, BitMart, Kucoin, OKEx, IDEX, LBank, CoinBene, Bibox, DragonEX and Bithumb. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arcblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arcblock should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Arcblock using one of the exchanges listed above.

