Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $252.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect Archrock Inc (NYSE:AROC) to post $252.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Archrock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $252.00 million to $252.50 million. Archrock reported sales of $233.16 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock will report full-year sales of $971.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $971.50 million to $971.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Archrock.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.02). Archrock had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $244.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

AROC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Archrock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley set a $17.00 price target on shares of Archrock and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th.

In related news, CEO D Bradley Childers purchased 5,555 shares of Archrock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,995.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,195,621 shares in the company, valued at $10,760,589. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 261,110 shares of company stock valued at $324,823. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Archrock by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 202,174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 200,381 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 207,968 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 86,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $860,000 after buying an additional 2,481 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Archrock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 92,987 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.36. 1,296,830 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 842,348. Archrock has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $11.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.01 and a 200-day moving average of $9.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 2.80.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service, and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services segments. The Contract Operations segment is comprised of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

