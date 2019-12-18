Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (AHH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 2nd

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc (NYSE:AHH) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Armada Hoffler Properties has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Armada Hoffler Properties to earn $1.19 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 70.6%.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.71. 5,234 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 232,144. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.02, a current ratio of 13.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 52-week low of $13.53 and a 52-week high of $19.03.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $42.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.74 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 5.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AHH has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

