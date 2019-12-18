ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.54

ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.54 and last traded at $7.54, with a volume of 8060 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.75.

About ASAHI GLASS/ADR (OTCMKTS:ASGLY)

AGC Inc manufactures and sells glass, electronics, chemicals, and ceramics worldwide. The company offers architectural glass products, including float glass, low-emissivity glass, double glazing glass for solar control/heat-insulation, safety glass, and decorative glass; and tempered and laminated automotive glass, as well as integrated glass antenna and privacy glass.

