Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Trading 9.1% Higher

Ascendant Resources Inc (TSE:ASND) shares traded up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, 13,267 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 71% from the average session volume of 45,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The firm has a market cap of $17.87 million and a PE ratio of -1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.93, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Ascendant Resources Company Profile (TSE:ASND)

Ascendant Resources Inc explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Canada. It primarily has 100% interests in the El Mochito zinc, silver, and lead mine located in west central Honduras. The company was formerly known as Morumbi Resources Inc and changed its name to Ascendant Resources Inc in December 2016.

