Asian Fintech (AFIN) Market Capitalization Tops $2.13 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 34.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $41,032.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Asian Fintech token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000119 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002733 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014006 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00186694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.01190188 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000639 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000187 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025712 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00119459 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin . The official message board for Asian Fintech is medium.com/@afincoin

Buying and Selling Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

