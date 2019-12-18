Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $185.50 Million

Analysts predict that Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) will announce sales of $185.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Astronics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $188.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $183.00 million. Astronics reported sales of $202.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Astronics will report full-year sales of $758.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $757.29 million to $760.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $791.24 million, with estimates ranging from $776.48 million to $806.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Astronics.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Astronics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Dougherty & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Astronics from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Astronics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Astronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.75.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Astronics by 481.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Astronics in the second quarter worth about $88,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Astronics by 67.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Astronics in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC raised its position in Astronics by 151.2% in the second quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 3,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

ATRO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.76. The company had a trading volume of 230,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,608. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average of $32.69. Astronics has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

About Astronics

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

See Also: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Astronics (ATRO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.