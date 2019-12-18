ATLANT (ATL) Price Down 3.8% This Week

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 17th. One ATLANT token can now be bought for $0.0269 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. During the last week, ATLANT has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $109.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About ATLANT

ATLANT’s genesis date was July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. The official website for ATLANT is atlant.io . ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here . ATLANT’s official message board is medium.com/@atlantio . The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling ATLANT

ATLANT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, HitBTC, OKEx, YoBit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the exchanges listed above.

